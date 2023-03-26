Bhopal: India’s comparison with Pakistan has stopped, says BJP national president JP Nadda

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national president JP Nadda has said the comparison between India and Pakistan has stopped because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nadda made the statement at a meeting with intellectuals in Bhopal on Sunday.

He said Modi had changed the political culture. Once the political parties used to criticise one another and reneged on their promises, but because of Modi, the politics of report card has begun, he said.

This is the reason that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and party’s state president VD Sharma are telling people what the BJP has done for their welfare, Nadda said.

He further said the Prime Minister had toured 100 countries and raised the prestige of India.

The Prime Minister visited even those countries where Indian representatives had not gone for a long time, he further said.

India’s representatives have not visited the countries like Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka for years, but today, India speaks, the world listens, Nadda said.

At a time when the economy of the rich nations was scaling down because of the covid-19 pandemic, India’s fiscal health was getting stronger, the BJP’s national president said.

Nadda said the Prime Minister had offered financial packages to strengthen the economy instead of giving doles, after the covid-19 pandemic.

He said whenever a good work was done in the country the Congress opposed it.

The Congress not only put up a question mark on the vaccines made in India but also on the surgical strike, he said, adding that the Modi-led government had vaccinated people against the corona virus faster than many developed countries.

The Congress is against the poor, but under the Modi government, the poor are getting water connections, rations and employment, he said, adding that the Congress never thought of it.

Nadda praises CM

Praising Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nadda said Ladli Behna Yojna would empower women.

The Chief Minister has implemented the ideas of the Prime Minister, Nadda said, adding that giving jobs to 1.24 lakh people is really appreciable.

Apart from that, in terms of Union budget allocation, Madhya Pradesh is ahead of other states, he said.

