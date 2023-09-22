Bhopal: Nath’s Operation Punja Sends BJP Into A Tailspin

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MPCC president Kamal Nath’s ‘Operation Punja’ has sent the BJP into a tailspin. The ruling party leaders are defecting to the Congress one after another. Nath has been in contact with the BJP leaders for a long time and, just as the election is nearing, he has begun to engineer defection in the ruling party. The BJP never expected that such a large number of its leaders would make a flight to the opposition camp.

It all began with the resignation of BJP’s former minister Deepak Joshi from the party, and his defection to the Congress. As many as 68 leaders have, so far, taken the Congress membership.

Among the leaders who have joined the Congress, there are two former members of Parliament, one present MLA and two former legislators. Many BJP leaders are still in touch with the Congress.

Three former legislators from the Chambal region may join the opposition camp anytime. Once the BJP declares its complete list of candidates, a few present legislators may also join the Congress. Nath began to make his strategy after the fall of his government and after the formation of the BJP government. As part of the strategy the Congress began to contact the disgruntled leaders of the BJP. The strategy of Nath, who was associated with Congress’s poll management in Delhi, has rattled the ruling party.

The Congress contacted those BJP leaders, whose influence in the party reduced after Jyotiraditya Scindia joining the ruling dispensation. This formula of Nath succeeded in the by-polls held for 28 seats. Out of nine Congress legislators, who won the by-polls, four were associated with the BJP. Nonetheless, Nath has not given any assurance of giving tickets to those who joined the party. Since Nath is in touch with the BJP leaders, the ruling party is facing problems before the election.

The atmosphere in the BJP camp is gloomy, because its leaders are quitting one after another. Similarly, the disgruntled lot in the BJP is getting courage to quit the camp.

Some leaders being sent to Congress as part of strategy: Ex-minister

’Disgruntled leaders who quit the BJP will return to the party fold’

Former minister Rampal Singh has given a statement on the BJP leaders’ defection to the Congress. Singh said on Thursday that the BJP was sending some of its leaders to the Congress as part of a strategy.

According to Singh, the party has told these leaders to join the Congress and come back to their parent organisation after a few days. There are a few leaders who have joined the Congress because of their anger, and a few have quit the party for not getting tickets, he said.

They will, however, return to the BJP, Singh said, adding that since the party is set to form the next government in the state, these leaders are bound to come back.

The Congress is still in shock after its 27 legislators had quit the party and joined the BJP, Singh said.