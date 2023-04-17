Bhopal: Nath wants SC to take cognisance of UP killings

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court should take cognisance of Uttar Pradesh killings. Law and order is becoming a serious issue in the state. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath told media persons here on Sunday. The ex-CM was expressing his views on the killings of politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf killed at point blank range in Prayagraj, when they were going for medical check-up. He added that the murder is happening in the open.

At this point, all have to think where modern-day politics is heading, he asked. Attacking the state government, Nath questioned about the schemes launched when only five months for the state to go to the polls. The government wanted to complete the work in just five months. It was supposed to be completed during the last 18 years. He praised former Governor Satyapal Malik for freely airing his views and sharing all facts as Governor and BJP leader, without any hesitation.

Nath also conducted a meeting of ‘Bal Congress’ and asked them to walk towards the right path and for the country as well as for society. He added that children are the future of the country and they should know correct history, so that they are not misguided by anyone. The captain of the Bal Congress, Lakchya Gupta asked members to motivate people to vote, specially the youngsters. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had given the right of voting to persons who had crossed the age of 18 years.