Bhopal: Nath is a frustrated man, says CM

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has condemned state Congress president and ex-chief minister Kamal Nath for intimidating government officials at public functions by saying that the latter would be taken to task if Congress would form government in the state. “It is his (Kamal Nath) frustration. Sometimes, he calls himself as future chief minister, sometime he becomes an astrologer by reading panchang. Only a frustrated person can speak such a language. He is a veteran leader and should exercise restraint,” Chouhan said in Bhopal on Sunday.

Chouhan further said that election manifesto of Congress was all pomp and show and promises made in it were not fulfilled. Kamal Nath is often heard saying that Congress was preparing the list of officers who worked as BJP agents and Congress would take action against them after forming government. Former Union Minister Kanti Lal Bhuria told media on Sunday has said that Kamal Nath has had a long political experience and implemented schemes in a planned manner.

He said Congress was preparing the list of government employees who were working as agents of BJP and RSS. The BJP spokesperson Neha Bagga alleged that the Congress leaders were mounting pressure on the government employees. They do their work according to orders given by the government.

Read Also Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Khelo India Cyclothon held in Bhopal

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)