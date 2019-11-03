Bhopal: Nath continues Shivraj’s teerth darshan yojna

BHOPAL: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s ambitious scheme- teerth darshan yojna- continues to influence Kamal Nath led Congress government.

Nath government will make its first use for sending two trains full of devotees of Sikh community on pilgrimage to the Patna Sahib Gurudwara.

The train packed with Sikh devotees was flagged off on Sunday in the presence of religious endowment minister PC Sharma and CM’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja. Earlier, a train was sent from Jabalpur to Amritsar on October 22.

Both these trains have been dispatched to mark state government’s participation in celebration of Guru Nanak Dev’s 550 anniversary celebrations- Prakash Parv.

The 550th anniversary of the first Guru of Sikhs is being celebrated on a grand scale across the world from November 2018 till November 12, 2019.

After change of regime in Madhya Pradesh most of the schemes of the previous regime have been axed directly or indirectly. Even TDY was lying dormant. It was only after a delegation of Sikh community that met the CM, that it was decided to send a train to Amritsar golden temple and Bihar’s Patna Sahib Gurudwara. State government has also made a high level committee to ensure grand celebration of Prakash Parv.