Bhopal: Narottam Mishra used to collect Rs 20 from bus conductors, says Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The war of words between Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and Congress MP Digvijay Singh continues as the latter on Wednesday said that he does not take the minister seriously.

"Narottam Mishra used to collect Rs 20 from conductors at bus stands in Dabra. Now he is collecting money from collectors and SP. I don't take him seriously and he should work at bus stand in Dabra," remarked Singh while talking to media.

Earlier on Wednesday, Narottam Mishra had remarked that Singh should be cautious of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi or party leader Rahul Gandhi as they might issue a fatwa against him for singing 'Ram Dhun'.

"It is good that 'Chachajaan' will now sing Ramdhun. @digvijaya_28 ji should keep one thing in mind that on Ramdhun song #SoniaGandhi ji or @RahulGandhi ji should not issue a fatwa against him," said Mishra in a tweet.

Earlier on Wednesday, Singh along with Congress workers held a march towards BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma residence and sang 'Ram Dhun' near his residence in response to statements made by the latter in a public rally urging the audience to break the knees of Congress leaders if they happen to make a visit in their area.

