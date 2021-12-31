Bhopal: Narmada Valley Development Authority celebrates ‘Nadi Utsav’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) celebrated ‘Nadi Utsav’ under 75th Amrit Mahotsav of Independence at Adivasi Dharamshala Omkareshwar on Friday.

Various programmes including Prabhat pheri, tree plantation, Deepotsav and Narmada Aarti were performed on the occasion. Megha Engineering and Infrastructure (Hyderabad) which works on an irrigation project in NVDA in the state also participated in the programme.

Speakers expressed their views on the utility and conservation of the Narmada river and other rivers in the Utsav. They also remembered the Advaita philosophy of Adi Shankaracharya and his contribution in the restoration of Sanatan Dharma.

Superintendent Engineer, HR Chauhan explained about the important role of rivers in our lives and the development of projects built on the Narmada river. He also appealed to protect rivers from pollution.

Sub-Divisional Officer, Keshav Singh explained about the ISP Kalisindh (Phase II) Micro Lift Irrigation Project. He said that 110000 hectares of agricultural land of Shajapur and Rajgarh districts would be irrigated with Narmada river through Indira Sagar Reservoir.

Megha Construction and Infrastructure official, Nitin Ramchandani explained about the measures to protect the Narmada river from pollution. All the members including farmers, employees of the NVDA and school students took oath to keep the Narmada river and ponds pollution free.

