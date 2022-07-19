Bhopal: Narmada, Tapti, Betwa, Kshipra rivers in spate

Representative Photo |

Bhopal / Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): State’s major rivers Narmada, Tapti, Betwa, Kshipra swelled leading to flood like situation in many cities due to continuous heavy rains. Low-lying areas remained inundated.

A part of the newly constructed Sukhtwa bridge on Bhopal-Nagpur National Highway-69 was washed away snapping road connectivity between Bhopal and Nagpur. However, by the evening traffic was restored. Thes bridge is located between Narmadapuram and Betul. The temporary bridge was built after the old bridge of Sukhtwa had collapsed in April.

The Khandwa State Highway was also closed due to flooding in Hathed river near Dollaria. Harda-Narmadapuram Road connectivity was snapped after Ganjal river flowed over the bridge.

Similarly, due to heavy rain in Betul, Pipariya and Pachmarhi, the gates of Tawa Dam had to be opened for the second time this season.

On Sunday night, all the 13 gates were opened and water was released. By morning, 6 gates were closed. On July 15, 10 gates had to be opened. On July 16, all the gates of the dam were closed.

Collector Neeraj Singh told Free Press that traffic was disrupted after the bridge collapsed. By the evening, traffic was restored. “This part comes under the catchment of backwater of Tawa dam. So in the rainy season, it will be a routine scene here. More gates of Tawa dam were opened.”