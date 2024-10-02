 Bhopal: Names Of Ajay Sharma, Kailash Makwana & Arvind Kumar Are Doing Rounds For Director General of Police
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 09:57 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There are speculations over the selection of Director General of Police (DGP) after Anurag Jain’s appointment as Chief Secretary (CS). Present DGP Sudhir Saxena will be in office till November 30.

According to sources, the Central Government will select the new DGP, too. The names of Ajay Sharma, Kailash Makwana and Arvind Kumar are doing the rounds for the post of DGP. All the three names will be included in the panel to be prepared by UPSC for the appointment.

The state government has to select one of the three candidates from the panel as DGP. If the DGP is selected on the formula followed for appointing CS the Central Government may choose one of the three officers after mulling over their candidatures.

The process for sending the names of officers to the UPSC for selection of DGP has begun. The names of all special DG-rank officers will be sent for selection of DGP.

After the appointment of the CS, police officers feel that the state government will take any decision on the matter only after discussing it with the Central Government. The Central Government never interfered in the appointment of CS and DGP earlier.

During the tenure of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief Minister, CS and DGP were appointed on his choice. Now, the Centre has begun to interfere in important appointments.

