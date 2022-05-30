Bhopal: Nadda on 3-day visit to MP from today, to address BJP’s convention

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state party president Vishnu Dutt Sharma inspect preparations at Motilal Nehru stadium where a special convention of the party leaders would be addressed by Nadda on Tuesday. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh unit of BJP is gearing up to welcome party president JP Nadda, who will be arriving here on Tuesday. During his three-day visit, the BJP president is expected to participate in several programmes besides holding meetings with state core committee. It is the first maiden visit of JP Nadda in Madhya Pradesh after victory of party in four states in Assembly polls.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with state party president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, on Monday visited Lal Parade Ground and inspected the preparations at Motilal Nehru stadium, where a special convention of the party leaders would be addressed by Nadda on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons, chief minister said that BJP, which is no-1 political party in world, is working under leadership of party national president JP Nadda. Nadda is source of inspiration and motivation for all of us, said Chouhan, adding, “We are fortunate that we are getting guidance of JP Nadda at time when there is civic body polls in Madhya Pradesh.”

The party president will address state executive body meeting, ‘cabinet meet’ in addition to party workers convention, CM added. State BJP president VD Sharma said, JP Nadda will be in Bhopal on June 1 and address executive body meeting during which political scenario will be discussed. Nadda is scheduled to visit Jabalpur on June 2 and 3.

Sharma further said, “CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had made announcement in Vidhan Sabha that pachayat and civic body will be held on OBC reservations. Party has made OBC leader Kavita Patidar as Rajya Sabha candidate. It is great job by party as far as OBC reservation is concerned.”