Bhopal: NAAC grading mandatory for private colleges, universities

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The state higher education Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has said that private colleges and universities would also have NAAC grading in order to enhance quality of education in the state.

Soon, a guideline will be issued for it, said Dr Yadav while reviewing departmental activities on Tuesday.

Dr Yadav said that the guidelines issued by NAAC stated that colleges and universities, which have completed one academic year would be eligible to apply for provisional accrediation certificate. Till now, it was a system that only those institutions, which have completed six years could apply for NAAC certification.

According to Dr Yadav, a Yuva Sanvad programme will be organised with chief minister Shivraj Chouhan as chief guest. He said that preparations are also being made to make all the 238 colleges of the state multi-faculty in the context of the new education policy.

In order to give priority to agriculture in the academic campus, it is necessary to include related subjects like organic farming, horticulture etc in the curriculum.

This year, about 75,000 students chose organic farming as subject. Madhya Pradesh is an agricultural state. ìWith implementation of the new education policy, the youth will now give a new dimension to self-reliant Madhya Pradesh by using new modern agricultural techniques,î Dr Yadav added.

He held a virtual discussion with the vice chancellors of government universities regarding upcoming examinations.

Dr Yadav said that online examinations was conducted in last two years due to corona. But to maintain quality of education, it is necessary to conduct offline examinations, he added.

The minister ordered to make complete preparations for examinations to be held in March. He said that examination centres of government and private colleges should be changed to maintain transparency. Arrange for invigilators of other colleges also during the examinations, he added.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 12:07 AM IST