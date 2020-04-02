Bhopal: Muslims condemn Indore incident, Shahar Qazi urges people follow government instructions strictly

BHOPAL: The Shahar Qazi of Bhopal, Mushtaq Ali Nadwi, has appealed to all Muslims to follow instructions issued by the government and local administration. He has also asked to offer Juma Namaz at homes.

Shahar Qazi appeal has come after the unpleasant incident in Indore where health workers were attacked in a minority dominated locality on Wednesday. According to reports Muslims of that area had refused to undergo coronavirus scanning and manhandled the health team.

Nadwi also appealed not to be carried away by the rumours being spread in the name of Jamaat or Markaz but follow the government instructions strictly.

He has urged the community members not to come out for Friday prayers and not to leave homes even on eve of Shab-e-barat. “Remain indoors and pray at home. There is no need to come out and violate any government instructions,” appealed the Qazi.

Muslims have now started coming out in large numbers condemning the Indore incident. They are now taking to various social media platforms and condemning the incident where health teams were manhandled on Wednesday.

”It was a bunch of stupid people. Act of such handful leads to shame the whole community,” said Sarfaraz Hasan, writer and theater personality. Such uncivilised people should be taught a proper lesson besides taking legal action. They should be sent to serve corona patients for 14 days, he added.

Nusrat Mehdi, Urdu poetess and former director of Urdu Academy said that strict legal action should be taken against such people. “It is our responsibility to distance ourselves from such people and boycott them completely,” she said.

Social worker, Ausaf Shahmeeri Khurram, condemning the incident said that such acts cannot be justified at all. Strict action should be taken against these culprits as they have not only put the whole locality in danger but also proved to be a blot on community’s name.