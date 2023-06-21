Bhopal: Muslim Youths Take To Yoga

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Many Muslims and people of other religions performed yoga on 9th International Day of Yoga in the city on Wednesday. The theme of yoga this year is, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means whole world is one family. Free Press spoke to Muslims to know their views on yoga.

Excerpts:

Shouldn’t see everything through religion prism

Shanya Lashkari, a yoga student, said she did not have problem. “We live in a secular country. We should not see everything through religious point of view. Also, it has many health benefits. If we chant Om 21 times it helps us to have a positive outlook.”

No problem in chanting Om

MD Arshad, a 2nd year student of mechanical engineering, said he liked doing yoga. “I have no problem in chanting Om. Muslims who oppose yoga do it because they have a different opinion. We cannot think to change it,” he added.

Nothing to do with religion

Rijwan Ansari, student of mechanical engineering at Oriental Institute, said he had been doing yoga for a long time. “It does not matter whether a person is a Muslim or a Hindu. We all live together in a society. Yoga must be performed regularly, not occasionally,” he added.

In Waqf Board premises

Yoga Day was organised by BJP Minority Morcha and Waqf Board on Waqf Board office premises for the first time. On the occasion, chairman of Waqf Board Sanwar Patel, state president of Morcha Md Ejaz Khan, Waqf Board CEO Ahmad S Hafiz and others were present.