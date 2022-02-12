Bhopal: Muslim women meet held in Khanugaon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop of Muslim women was held in a private college in Khanugaon on Saturday where Islamic scholar Maulana Khalil-ur-Rahman Sajjad Nomani briefed the women on their rights provided to them under the Constitution.

A large number of women participated in the workshop that was held in the afternoon. Traffic jams were seen from Lalghati Square to VIP Road and several parts of the old city when the workshop concluded.

Organisers said that the objective of workshop was to aware Muslim women about their rights provided to them by the Constitution. Stress was given on education of Muslim women.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11:24 PM IST