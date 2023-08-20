Bhopal: ‘Musicians Should Stay Away From Politics’

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Playback singer Jaspinder Narula has said that musicians should focus on music and stay away from politics.

“I am not yet associated with politics. When there was a wave of Aam Aadmi Party, I had made up my mind to join it, but when I entered it, I did not like it, so I stopped myself,” she added. Pyar To Hona Hi Tha fame singer Narula was in the city on Sunday to perform at a concert. About remix of old film songs, Narula told media persons that the time had changed. New people are coming and singing old songs in a new form. Earlier, the music, ability and thinking of singers were different. And that’s why new singers are remixing old songs and presenting them in a new way. Some songs of mine were also remixed but people didn't like it.

She further said, “Recording system is technically more advanced now but expressions, feelings and words used in old songs are missing. If you listen to songs of our legendary singers like Lataji, Hemant da, Rafi sahib and Mukesh ji, you will enjoy it without seeing pictures or videos of their songs.” “Earlier, singers used to study and learn music, which is not visible now. Music requires penance,” 52-year-old singer added.

About her musical journey, Narula said she started singing at the age of 6. “My first recording was with Jagjit Singh ji. He used to tell my father that Jaspinder's place was in Bombay (now Mumbai). So send her to Bombay. When I went to Mumbai, everyone gave me lot of love and a chance to move forward,” she said. The singer presented her popular numbers, which earned a huge round of applause from the audience who were present in good numbers at Ravindra Bhawan.

