Bhopal Murder: Teen’s Body Mutilated, Police Probe Suspected Human Organ Trafficking Conspiracy | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The suspects in Shyamla Hills murder case removed the teenager Rehan's testicles along with some veins after making three unsuccessful attempts, police interrogation revealed.

According to police, the main suspect, BBA student Zoheb, a resident of Budhwara, and Amir had been searching for about 15 days a minor boy from a poor family who can be easily targeted.

On August 5, they came in contact with victim, Rehan near Iqbal Maidan and befriended him by promising him an opportunity to earn money.

The next day, Amir and his three minor aides took him along with them on the pretext of joining them in a fight with some persons in return of Rs 100.

After killing the teenager, the suspects allegedly tried to remove his testicles but failed three times. When they could not extract the organs, Amir contacted Joheb who explained the procedure through a video call.

Amir again attempted the extraction and later sent a video to Zoheb over WhatsApp. Police said the suspects eventually managed to remove the testicles along with some veins and put them in a plastic bag.

Police found cut marks on both sides of the victim's waist, raising suspicion that the suspects may have attempted to remove internal organs as well.

ACP Santosh Patel said that, following a court order, police will take three juveniles to the Upper and Lower Lakes to search for the private parts allegedly removed from the victim's body.

Investigators are also examining the suspects' mobile phones and WhatsApp chats.

Police are probing all possible angles including a suspected human organ trafficking conspiracy. The ACP said the deceased teenager was the only support for his elderly mother and the family depended on his earnings. On Tuesday, a police team delivered ration to the family.