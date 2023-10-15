 Bhopal: Murder Convict Escapes From Hamidia Hospital, Two Constables Suspended
The incident happened when the accused, escorted by two constables, was taken to the Hamidia hospital for treatment.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A death row convict in a murder case managed to escape from the police custody. The incident happened when the accused, escorted by two constables, was taken to the Hamidia hospital for treatment.

He was incarcerated at the Bhopal central jail and had some health issues. He told the cops that he wanted to visit the washroom. He then sneaked out of the washroom by breaking the window.

Since he did not return for long, the two constables informed the headquarters and a search operation was launched to track down him. Two constables who had been entrusted with the convict’s responsibility have been suspended, the police added.

Khajuri police station house officer (SHO) Neeraj Verma said the accused has been identified as Rajat Saini (26). Saini, a native resident of Raghavgarh, was convicted and sentenced to death for his involvement in murder of his friend last year.

The court pronounced him guilty and awarded the death penalty for the crime. A case had been registered against him at the Khajuri Sadak police station. 

