Bhopal: Muntashir’s statement on Rahul kicks up dust

Manoj Muntashir | Instagram/manojmuntashir

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lyricist Manoj Muntashir’s statement that there is a problem in the DNA because a man born from a foreign mother cannot be a patriot has kicked up a political storm in the state. The Congress leaders have torn into Muntashir for this remark.

Former Union minister Suresh Pachouri tweeted on Tuesday that Muntashir’s statement showed his mental bankruptcy. The family members of Rahul Gandhi laid their lives for unity and integrity of the country.

Muntashir made the statement at a function in Bhopal on Monday. The state Congress’s media cell president KK Mishra said that although Muntashir had not mentioned the name of any person from the Gandhi family, the leaders of the party are criticising the lyricist.

Congress leader Shobha Oza also criticised Muntashir’s statement and tweeted: “Muntashir is trying to make those happy who were traitors before the independence. So, he is uttering such words against the man whose father and grandmother had laid down their lives for the country. These people are scared of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

Congress leader Bhupendra Gupta tweeted: “Chanakya must have written the book for this person, otherwise he would not have arranged marriage of Chandra Gupta Maurya with a foreign woman. Muntashir also did not know that the DNA of a woman should be different from her husband.”