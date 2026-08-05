Bhopal Municipal Corporation's Supreme Court Sealing Claims Questioned After Ground Verification | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) allegedly submitted a false Action Taken Report (ATR) before the Supreme Court regarding its sealing drive against illegal commercial establishments operating in residential areas of the city.

The BMC informed the apex court that nearly 100 establishments were sealed during the drive.

However, ground verification by Free Press found that only two establishments were actually sealed, while the remaining properties were merely shut voluntarily.

The BMC had issued notices to 1,018 establishments in Bhopal for running commercial activities in residential areas. When the sealing drive began on August 1, only two properties in Rohit Nagar - a tattoo studio and Raj Mahal Hotel - were sealed by the civic body.

The other 99 establishments had closed voluntarily but the ATR submitted by the BMC showed them as having been sealed.

After the Madhya Pradesh government constituted a 10-member high-level committee to examine the issue, these establishments began reopening.

On August 4, when the Supreme Court hearing was underway, the situation in several affected areas had returned to normal with shops in Rohit Nagar and Arera Colony operating despite earlier directions to remain shut.

Sealed properties reopened hours before SC hearing

An inspection carried out by Free Press on Tuesday and Wednesday found that the locks placed on both sealed establishments had been removed.

The side doors of the properties were found open on Tuesday, while the seals were found broken on Wednesday morning, shortly before the Supreme Court hearing.

Anshul, manager of Raj Mahal Hotel, said the management reopened the premises after receiving assurances from local leaders that markets would be allowed to function and no further action would be taken by BMC.

Further action after SC order: Commissioner

Municipal commissioner Sanskriti Jain told Free Press that further action would be taken after receiving the written Supreme Court order.

She said the locks placed during the sealing process were opened as per the committee's decision and the matter was under review. Any further action, she added, would be taken according to legal provisions.