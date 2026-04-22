Bhopal Municipal Corporation Yet To Act After Child’s Death; Illegal Shanties Continue To Choke Roads

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Yet To Act After Child’s Death; Illegal Shanties Continue To Choke Roadsc |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though two days have passed after a tragic accident near Bhanpur Bridge claimed the life of a young girl and left four others critically injured, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has failed to take action against roadside encroachments.

The incident, in which a speeding truck rammed into a roadside shanty near a roundabout, has once again highlighted administrative inaction despite repeated warnings over road safety hazards.

Even at the accident site in Bhanpur, temporary shanties made of tarpaulin continue to occupy the roadside. Small businesses operating directly in front of these structures have further reduced road width, creating a dangerous mix of heavy traffic and limited space. Despite the fatal incident, no removal drive or additional safety measures have been undertaken so far.

Encroachments in Govindpura

A similar situation prevails in Govindpura where Metro construction between Ashoka Garden and Ratnagiri is underway Long rows of roadside shanties line the boundary wall of industrial area, with residents conducting business on the road itself. This has significantly narrowed the carriageway, leading to persistent traffic congestion throughout the day.

Parking & construction add to chaos

On Apsara Talkies Road, already affected by Metro work, road conditions have worsened due to illegal parking.

Despite recent widening and resurfacing efforts, two-wheelers parked along the stretch and construction barricades continue to obstruct smooth traffic flow, negating the intended benefits of infrastructure upgrades.

Hirendra Kushwah, deputy municipal commissioner said, “A survey of all roadside shanties will be conducted. Action will be taken as per rules to remove encroachments and efforts will be made to rehabilitate those affected.”