Bhopal Municipal Corporation To Turn Nearly 80 Back Lanes Into Beautified Spaces | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has intensified preparations for Swachh Survekshan 2025-26, with nearly 80 back-lanes and alleys across the city set to be transformed into clean and beautified public spaces.

As survey teams from Delhi are expected to arrive after May 15, the corporation has stepped up sanitation monitoring across all city zones.

According to the BMC’s Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) cell, the initiative aims to give a fresh identity to neglected back-lanes by converting them into visually appealing and cleaner spaces.

The rejuvenation work includes installation of three-colour dustbins, wall paintings, landscaping and beautification activities. Officials said more than 50 back-lanes have already been revamped under the campaign.

Despite having fewer resources compared to cities like Indore, sanitation teams in Bhopal have been working continuously in extreme summer conditions to improve cleanliness standards. Officials believe rejuvenation of back-lanes could prove key to Bhopal’s performance in the survey.

Commissioner’s early morning inspections

BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain has personally taken charge of the cleanliness drive and has been conducting early morning inspections in different parts of the city.On Saturday, she reviewed sanitation arrangements with teams from Huzur, Central and South-West Assembly constituencies and sought suggestions to improve field operations.

During the meetings, officials were warned that strict action would be taken against Assistant Health Officers (AHOs) and sanitation inspectors if garbage or poor sanitation conditions are found in any Cleanliness Target Unit (CTU) during inspections.Similar review meetings with officials from the remaining Assembly constituencies are scheduled for Sunday.

Monitoring intensified across 85 wards

Before the review meeting, the Commissioner inspected sanitation arrangements in several localities and directed nodal officers to ensure regular field visits.The civic body has deployed monitoring teams in all 85 wards spread across 21 zones. Around 106 officials and employees have been assigned as nodal officers to oversee cleanliness work.The Swachh Survekshan assessment is likely to begin after May 15, prompting the corporation to tighten sanitation operations across the city.

Ground-level workers to receive rewards

Commissioner Sanskriti Jain announced that rewards for good performance in the survey this year would be given directly to ground-level sanitation workers instead of consultants or NGOs.