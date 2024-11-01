Bhopal Municipal Corporation To Have 1 More C&D Waste Disposal Plant

Representative Image | Uffizio

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will set up one more construction and demolition (C&D) waste disposal plant in the city. At present, it has only one plant in Kolar for disposal of C&D waste. Pavement blocks are manufactured in C&D waste disposal plant, which works on reduced, reuse and recycle mode.

The C&D waste consists of debris generated during construction, renovation and demolition of buildings, roads and bridges. BMC has developed mechanism for collection, processing and disposal of C&D waste.

Segregated C&D waste is to be used in approved construction activities in non-structural application such as lower layer of road pavement, inner colony roads, filling of plinths and basement etc.

BMC regulates collection through collection centres. C&D waste is collected through non-bulk waste generator through mobile collection units and from bulk generator through designated collection units. “We have only one plant for C&D waste disposal.

We are going to have one more plant in Bhopal. Plant is based on reduced, reuse and recycle model. C&D waste needs to be utilised to the maximum level. Pavement blocks are prepared in this plant,” municipal commissioner Harendra Narayan said.