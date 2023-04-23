 Bhopal Municipal Corporation to conduct employees’ audit, mayor seeks list
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Municipal Corporation office | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will conduct audit of its employees. Mayor Malti Rai has asked all their departments to make a list of their employees and pass it on to her.

The number of permanent, regulated, daily wage earners and employees on deputation has crossed 15,000 in Bhopal Municipal Corporation.

The mayor will conduct a department-wise review. General Administration Department has issued a letter in this regard to all the departments.

Three points have been included for information that has been sought for review by mayor. The first point pertains to data of regular, contractual and daily wage employees posted in all the wards and zones.

In the second point, information has been sought about officers and employees working in Housing for All cell. The third point pertains to Corporation's library and number of employees working there.

Ashok Verma, president of BMC Adhikari Karamchari Sangh, said, “It is good that BMC is conducting audit of employees. It will help BMC administration in finding out actual employees. Two month back, we had staged demonstration for regularisation of 13,000 daily wagers in BMC.

Municipal commissioner KVS Chowdhary had assured employees of taking measures for their betterment.

