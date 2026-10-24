Bhopal Municipal Corporation To Borrow ₹493 Crore For AMRUT 2.0 Projects As ₹200 Crore Bond Plan Fails, Council Meeting Sees Uproar | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will take a loan of Rs 493 crore to complete projects under AMRUT 2.0, abandoning its earlier plan to raise Rs 200 crore through bonds. The proposal was approved amid uproar and questions by a majority vote during the municipal council meeting on Saturday.

AMRUT 2.0 covers several projects, including water supply, four sewerage packages and the rejuvenation of Upper Lake, Kaliyasot Lake and Shahpura Lake.

Later, mayor-in-council member Ravindra Yati said to add other remaining water bodies of Bhopal while addressing the concern raised by the Congress councillors over sewage dumping in all other water bodies.

The projects are estimated to cost around Rs 1,757 crore, of which Rs 1,263 crore has already been received from the central and state governments. The remaining Rs 493 crore will have to be arranged by the corporation through its own resources.

The BMC had earlier planned to raise Rs 200 crore through bonds but has now decided to borrow the entire outstanding amount. According to the proposal, the Centre will contribute 25% of the project cost, the state government will put in 58% and the corporation the remaining 17%. BMC council president Kishan Suryavanshi approved the proposal by majority vote.

Three proposals approved

The council also approved leasing the service block on the ground floor of the new BMC headquarters, Atal Bhawan, for 10 years, with the possibility of extending the lease for another 10 years. Government institutions will also be eligible to take the premises on lease.

The cafeteria on the first floor of Atal Bhawan will be leased for three years at an annual fee of Rs 45.50 lakh.

Another proposal approved the rental of a hall on the fourth floor of the New Market multi-level parking complex at a monthly rent of Rs 9.74 lakh. Government undertakings, corporations, boards, public bodies or government companies will be eligible to rent the space for three years.

Sonchiriya Hawkers Corner remains stalled

The proposal to lease out a hawkers' corner near Nutan girls' college has been deferred for revision for the second time, as mayor-in-council member Jagdish Yadav said that the BMC was still preparing a plan for women's safety.

This same proposal was also kept in the previous council meeting and then also was deferred due to the same safety concern.