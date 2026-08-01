Bhopal Municipal Corporation To Begin Sealing Illegal Commercial Units In Residential Areas From Today | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 24-hour ultimatum issued by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to illegal commercial establishments operating from residential areas ended on Friday. The civic body will begin its sealing drive on Saturday.

The first phase of the crackdown is likely to target around five to 10 establishments in Arera Colony sectors E-1 to E-6, depending on the availability of police personnel.

The action marks the final phase of BMC's drive against unauthorised commercial activities in residential colonies, initiated in compliance with Supreme Court directions.

The BMC has issued 1,018 notices across the city, asking property owners to either produce valid permissions for commercial use or stop business activities.

Officials also confirmed that all commercial trader licences across the city will be cancelled on Saturday before the sealing drive begins in the morning.

BMC officials had initially planned to seal nearly 20 establishments in Arera Colony, but sources said the number may be reduced due to the limited availability of police personnel.

Four-stage enforcement process

The notice process, which started in June with 60 notices, has now reached the sealing stage. BMC officials said the action is being carried out in four phases: initial notices, reminders, a 10-day notice period and the final sealing drive.

BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain held a meeting with building permission officials on Friday and reviewed preparations for the fourth phase of the drive.

Officials said essential establishments such as hospitals and banks were being examined separately, but they will also face action if found operating in violation of land-use norms.

Residential approvals under scanner

During inspections, BMC officials identified several cases where properties approved for residential use were being used for commercial purposes.

One such case is Agrawal Jewellers in Arera Colony, where officials found that the property has approval only for residential use.

The sanctioned map also reflects a residential layout, including areas such as the kitchen, and the physical structure matches the approved plan.

However, commercial activity is being carried out from the premises, making it liable for action, officials said.

Residents welcome action, traders protest

Petitioners and residents welcomed the move, saying they had been demanding strict action against commercial activities in residential areas for years. However, nearly 30 traders protested in the 10 No.

Market area on Friday. RC Patidar, president of the 10 Number Market Association, said the absence of an updated master plan had contributed to the issue and urged the authorities to find a practical solution.

BMC deputy commissioner Bhuvan Gupta told Free Press that commercial tax collection was a separate process and did not grant permission to operate businesses from residential properties.

He said establishments failing to provide valid documents for commercial use would face sealing action.

Areas covered under the drive

| Area | Notices issued |

| --------------------- | -----------------: |

| Arera Colony (E1 E5) | 169 |

| Arera Colony (E6) | 260 |

| Kolar | 200 |

| Lalghati | 67 |

| Chunabhatti/Manipuram | 61 |

| Ashoka Garden | 60 |

| Kohefiza | 54 |

| Bairagarh | 48 |

| Ginnori | 45 |

| Karond | 39 |

| Indrapuri | 15 |