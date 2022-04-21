e-Paper Get App
Bhopal Municipal Corporation seizes 30kg polythene, collects Rs 3000 spot fine

More than dozen vendors and shop owners have been spot-fined till now for using non-standard polythene

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 11:15 PM IST

Non-standard polythenes seized from shop owners | FP
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Civic body confiscated 30 kilogram of non-standard polythene and collected Rs 3000 as fine from the offenders, according to official information. A team of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) led by additional health officer Shahab Khan conducted a surprise inspection at Ghora Nakkas area in Zone 4 on Thursday. The municipal team found around 30kg non-standard polythene stored in huge quantities at Sonia Traders and Sharma Plastics. The establishment owners were spot-fined of Rs 3000 for flouting the rule.

More than dozen vendors and shop owners have been spot-fined till now for using non-standard polythene, as per the official information. The civic body is taking all the necessary steps to check the use of non-standard polythene, said BMC in an official statement.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 11:16 PM IST