Bhopal Municipal Corporation seizes 30kg polythene, collects Rs 3000 spot fine

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Civic body confiscated 30 kilogram of non-standard polythene and collected Rs 3000 as fine from the offenders, according to official information. A team of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) led by additional health officer Shahab Khan conducted a surprise inspection at Ghora Nakkas area in Zone 4 on Thursday. The municipal team found around 30kg non-standard polythene stored in huge quantities at Sonia Traders and Sharma Plastics. The establishment owners were spot-fined of Rs 3000 for flouting the rule.

More than dozen vendors and shop owners have been spot-fined till now for using non-standard polythene, as per the official information. The civic body is taking all the necessary steps to check the use of non-standard polythene, said BMC in an official statement.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 11:16 PM IST