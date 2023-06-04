Bhopal Municipal Corporation seals 15 shops in New Kabadkhana area

Bhopal Municipal Corporation office |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration sealed 15 shops in New Kabadkhana on non-clearance of dues on Saturday. BMC commissioner KVS Choudhary and chief engineer PK Jain and other officials were present. BMC team recovered Rs 6.77 lakh from tax defaulters.

BMC has intensified drive against tax defaulters. Steps like shops sealing, property attachment and property auction are being taken for recovery of tax. BMC commissioner issued orders for encroachment removal from Chhola crematorium.