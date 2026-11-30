Bhopal Municipal Corporation Opens Tender For ₹128-Crore Bio-CNG Plant, Eyes ₹12.5 Crore Annual Royalty From Wet Waste Processing | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has opened tenders for a 400-tonne-per-day bio-CNG plant at Adampur Chhawani, which is expected to generate an annual royalty of Rs 12.5 crore for the civic body. Four companies have participated in the bidding process, and their proposals are being evaluated.

The Rs 128-crore project will convert the city's wet waste into compressed biogas (CBG) and organic fertiliser. The facility will be developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model through a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) arrangement.

The selected agency will pay the corporation an annual royalty of Rs 12.5 crore in quarterly instalments, starting from the first year of commercial operations. The project is expected to turn wet waste management, which currently involves substantial expenditure, into a revenue-generating activity for the BMC.

400 tonnes of wet waste to be processed daily

The proposed plant will process 400 tonnes of wet waste every day through scientific methods, reducing the burden on the Adampur Chhawani landfill site and helping minimise environmental pollution.

Apart from generating clean fuel, the facility will produce organic fertiliser, supporting the Centre's GOBAR-DHAN initiative and promoting waste-to-energy solutions.

21-year PPP contract

The BMC plans to enter into a 21-year agreement with the selected company under the PPP model to ensure long-term operation and maintenance of the facility.

The project is expected to strengthen Bhopal's waste management infrastructure while generating a steady revenue stream for the civic body.

Official statement

BMC additional commissioner Aman Mishra said four companies had participated in the tender, which was opened on Sunday. The agency will be finalised after the evaluation process, following which a work order will be issued.

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