Bhopal Municipal Corporation launches initiative under 3R campaign: HELPING THE POOR: Dispose of medicines not in use in Sanjeevani Box

Bhopal: An initiative has been launched to collect waste medicines from the residents under the waste reduction campaign. A garbage collection body, Kabadiwala, in collaboration with Bhopal Municipal Corporation, will collect all the waste medicines, expired or non-expired.

They have installed ‘Sanjeevani Boxes’ at different spots in the city for people to deposit the medicines that are no more in use. The expired ones will then be sent to incinerators while the non-expired ones will be sent to government clinics to distribute them to the needy. The segregation of expired and non-expired medicines will be done by a team of experts. In the first phase of the campaign, 30 boxes will be installed outside the medical shops mostly.

BMC, in collaboration with several social service organizations, will promote the initiative and raise awareness among the residents. An organization, Happiness Club, on Saturday, ran a drive to raise awareness at Central Park in the city.

Anurag Asti from Kabadiwala told Free Press that their job is collecting medicines from the kiosks or the Sanjeevani Boxes. Segregation is done under the guidance of experts, he said, adding that the BMC then instructs them where to deliver the non-expired medicines for reuse.