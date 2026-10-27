Bhopal Municipal Corporation Issues Notice To Saurashtra Enviro Over Slow Legacy Waste Clearance At Aadampur Landfill, Orders Faster Processing | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued a notice to Saurashtra Enviro over the slow clearance of legacy waste at the Aadampur landfill, where piles of refuse-derived fuel (RDF) have accumulated.

During an early morning inspection, BMC commissioner RP Ahirwar expressed dissatisfaction with the company's work and directed it to speed up waste processing.

For the next hearing in the Supreme Court on March 31, 2027, the company has been contracted to clear 6.5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste within 330 days, at a cost of approximately Rs 53 crore.

However, around 5 lakh metric tonnes reportedly remain to be cleared, raising concerns over the pace of work.

During the inspection, Ahirwar found that legacy waste was not being processed at the required capacity and that RDF generated during processing had not been removed from the site.

Currently, only three Vajra waste-processing machines are operational. The commissioner directed the company to install three additional machines to accelerate clearance. He also ordered that the accumulated RDF be transported promptly to nearby industries, including cement factories that use it as fuel.

The company has been asked to submit weekly progress reports. Officials warned that penalties would be imposed if it failed to comply with the directions.

Saurashtra Enviro has also received a separate contract worth Rs 48 crore for managing fresh waste in the city.