Bhopal Municipal Corporation Issues 228 Fresh Notices In Crackdown On Illegal Commercial Activity | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday relaunched a fresh citywide survey to identify illegal commercial activities being operated from residential properties and constructions carried out without approval from the civic body’s Building Permission Department.

On the first day of the drive on Sunday, BMC teams issued 228 fresh notices across 21 zones covering all the six Assembly constituencies.

Property owners have been given seven days to produce building permission documents and papers related to the permitted use of their properties.

If the documents are not submitted, or commercial activity continues in a residential property, sealing proceedings will begin from the 10th day.

BMC officials said the notices issued earlier remain valid. More than 1,250 notices had already been issued in the previous phase, taking the total number of notices issued so far to over 1,450.

The new notices are separate from the earlier ones, and action on both categories will continue after verification.

Narela tops list with 60 notices

The highest number of fresh notices were issued in Narela Assembly constituency, followed by Govindpura and Huzur.

Assembly constituency

New notices

Narela

60

Govindpura

51

Huzur

45

Uttar

38

Madhya

19

Dakshin-Paschim

15

Total

228

96 officials deployed across 21 zones

The BMC has deployed 96 officials and employees for the survey. Teams have been formed at the Assembly constituency level under the supervision of additional commissioners with town planners, assistant engineers, zonal officers, sub-engineers and building permission branch staff involved.

Officials are issuing notices on the spot where commercial activities such as shops and showrooms are found operating in residential properties.

Ward officials are also checking property tax records against actual usage at the site. The survey will also cover unauthorised construction and permanent structures near lakes and green belts.

Residents, traders hold separate protests

Amid the renewed action, the Joint Residents' Struggle Committee organised a torch rally near Mahavir Dwar despite light rain, demanding protection of residential areas and action against encroachments and illegal commercial activities.

Meanwhile, Number 10 Market Traders' Federation held an umbrella rally from Bawadiya Kalan to Aura Mall. Traders demanded an early master plan, mixed land-use provisions or adoption of 2022 Gujarat model.

When contacted, municipal commissioner Sanskriti Jain said that the notices previously issued by the Corporation would remain effective. “A fresh survey is underway and documents are being scrutinised.

Further action will be taken if violations are found. After the seven-day deadline, action in cases covered by the new notices will also commence,” she added.