Bhopal Municipal Corporation holds mock drill on fire fighting

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) organised a mock drill at DB city mall under fire safety awareness drive on Friday evening.

As a part of the drill, the fire brigade control room was informed about the fire incident at DB city mall after which 3 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and controlled the fire in about 45 minutes, saving 15 lives.

The drill was organised by VIT Bhopal, DB City mall, Fire and Security Association of India (FSAI), National Academy of Fire and Safety Engineering (NAFS).

BMC commissioner KVS Choudary felicitated 20 firemen with medal and cash prize and said that BMC had been organising drills to create awareness among local residents.

Fire officer Rameshwar Neel, sub fire officer Iftekhar Khan along with Fire Safety Association of India, Bhopal chapter secretary Sajid Khan demonstrated different ways to tackle fire incidents.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 12:23 AM IST