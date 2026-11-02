Bhopal Municipal Corporation Fines Chartered Bus Operator ₹5,000 For Blocking ISBT Passenger Corridor, Orders Encroachment Removal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on a Chartered Bus booking office operator for obstructing the ISBT corridor by keeping goods in the passenger movement area.

The action was taken during an inspection by BMC commissioner Ram Prakash Ahirwar, who directed officials to clear all corridors, remove non-operational buses and take strict action against operators and shopkeepers occupying public spaces.

Additional commissioner Aman Mishra and deputy commissioners Bhuvan Gupta and Chanchalesh Girhare were also present during the inspection.

Acting on his directions, the BMC health department removed the goods from the corridor and recovered the fine from the booking office operator.

The commissioner also directed officials to remove non-operational buses parked within the terminal and ensure that buses halt only for the prescribed duration.

He ordered the removal of encroachments from the ISBT premises and surrounding areas, improved cleanliness and proper arrangement of Smart City bicycles.

Similarly, the commissioner assessed the encroachment situation in New Market ahead of the upcoming Diwali festival and directed the concerned officials to take necessary action to ensure orderly movement within the market area.