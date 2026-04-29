Bhopal Municipal Corporation Fines 4 Contractors ₹10 Lakh Over Delayed Sewage Work |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken strict action against construction agencies executing sewage line projects under AMRUT 2.0, imposing a fine of Rs 10 lakh on four firms for delays, poor-quality work and safety violations.

According to officials, sewage line work is underway in over 50% of the city, but progress has been unacceptably slow in many areas for the past two to two-and-a-half months.

Roads dug up during the initial phase remain unrepaired, causing severe inconvenience to commuters and residents. From arterial roads to residential colonies, large stretches remain damaged, leading to frequent traffic congestion and an increased risk of accidents.

Dust, delays & daily struggles

The prolonged excavation has triggered a surge in dust pollution across several localities. Residents are facing respiratory discomfort, while deteriorating air quality has become a growing concern. The civic body had been receiving continuous complaints regarding these issues, prompting the crackdown. In response, the corporation issued 20 notices to the four agencies involved, with penalties ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh per violation.

Safety violations detected

Inspections revealed major lapses in safety measures at multiple sites. Workers were found operating without helmets or protective gear, and in several locations, deep pits were left open without proper barricading or warning signs. Authorities noted that such negligence poses a direct threat to public safety. Additionally, the use of substandard materials during repair work has raised concerns about the durability and quality of the infrastructure.

Stricter action if norms not followed

The BMC has stepped in to undertake necessary repair work in some areas and has issued strict directives to contractors to complete pending projects within the stipulated timeline while adhering to prescribed quality standards. Additional municipal commissioner Tanmay Sharma has warned that failure to comply with safety norms or delays in restoring roads could invite steeper penalties.