Bhopal: Municipal corporation collected Rs 356 crore as tax in 2021-22

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected Rs 356 crore as tax in 2021-22, according to official information.

Additional municipal commissioner Pavan Kumar Singh told Free Press that the civic body had set a target to collect Rs 600 crore as tax from residents.

The corporation exempted the surcharge imposed on defaulters as the matter was settled to this effect in Lok Adalat on March 12. “The failure is due to lack of information and awareness of people,” Singh said.

Civic body generates revenue from water tax, property tax, sanitisation charges, and solid waste charges. Kumar said that the expected target is almost same as of last year and awareness programmes would be organised so that the collection would increase.

Tax collection of previous year is still pending from major part of city, Kumar added. Taxes are being collected by the civic body through e-billing process. According to Kumar, the process went smooth accept few incidents when people faced problems due to technical errors.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 07:15 PM IST