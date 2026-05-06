Bhopal Municipal Corporation Bulldozes Illegal Floors Of Building Opposite AIIMS | Fp Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday demolished illegal portions of a three-storeyed building opposite AIIMS Bhopal, where a front slab had collapse in March and had injured eight people.

The BMC anti-encroachment squad carried out the action using a bulldozer, targeting structures built beyond the permissions granted by the corporation’s building permission branch. Officials said prior notices had been issued to the property owner before the demolition drive.

The nearly 35-year-old building houses a medical store on the ground floor. However, additional floors were reportedly under construction above it. On March 27, a cantilever slab under construction collapsed suddenly, injuring eight people. Five of the injured were admitted to AIIMS Bhopal for treatment.

Following the incident, the municipal corporation conducted a detailed inspection and found that the construction had exceeded approved limits. Parts of the structure were declared illegal, prompting enforcement action. BMC officials from the building permission branch said the action followed amid increasing scrutiny of unsafe and unauthorised constructions in the city after the March incident.

Unauthorised portion

BMC anti-encroachment officer Shailendra Bhadoria said the action was taken against the unauthorised portions of the building. “The construction had gone beyond the permitted limits. After due notice, we demolished the illegal structures to prevent further risk,” he added.