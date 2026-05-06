Accident-Prone Black Spots To Be Repaired In 30 Days In Bhopal, Decides District Road Safety Committee

Collector Priyank Mishra during Road Safety Committee meeting |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District Road Safety Committee on Tuesday decided to take all short-term corrective measures at identified accident-prone black spots across the district within one month to reduce road accidents.

The meeting presided over by district collector Priyank Mishra focused on strategies to curb accidents in both urban and rural areas. A joint team comprising officials from multiple departments will conduct on ground inspection of all identified black spots and submit detailed reports for improvements.

Mishra directed that immediate interventions including road markings, installation of signage, speed breakers, zebra crossings, speed control measures and visibility enhancements should be completed within a month to ensure speedy reduction in accidents.

He also instructed Bhopal Municipal Corporation, traffic police and other agencies to carry out regular field inspections and submit progress reports.

Special emphasis was laid on the effective implementation of Rahveer initiative. Accident victims should receive free and prompt medical treatment within golden hour, the first hour after an accident.

Additional DCP (traffic) Basant Kumar Kaul said the committee stressed on strict enforcement of traffic rules through Integrated Traffic Management System under the Smart City project.

Violations such as riding without helmets and using mobile phones while driving will attract stringent action. Kaul added that Bhopal currently has 16 identified black spots where work will be undertaken.