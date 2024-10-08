Bhopal Municipal Corporation Assures All Roads Will Be Repaired Within One Month | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The lethargic approach to road repairs following the withdrawal of the monsoon has led to fly-dust from traffic movement causing problems for motorists. However, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Public Works Department (PWD) have assured that the situation will be resolved within a month. Either due to snail pace of road repair work or complete lack of it in many areas is causing fly-dust conditions.

Contractors have already been issued notices to carry out road repairs under their performance guarantees after the withdrawal of monsoon. When the 24-km-long BRTS (Bus Rapid Transit System) was dismantled and roads were to be restored but due to the onset monsoon then, the work could not be taken up.

Now, contractors are required to complete the work and repair the damage caused by heavy rainfall. Sunil Upadhyaya, president of New Colonies Welfare Association, said, “Shaper Developers which was given the tender for dismantling of BRTS and restoration, could not do the work properly due to rains. Now it has to repair the road under performance guarantee period. But so far, no initiative has been taken.”

Priyanath Pathak from Devasthali stated, “The way repair work is being carried out in the city suggests that neither the BMC nor the PWD is doing anything in New Bhopal, especially on Hoshangabad Road. Even in other parts of Bhopal, the scene is no different. The repair work is either progressing at a snail’s pace or hasn’t started at all. It’s a major problem.”

BMC Chairman Kishan Suryavanshi

“At any cost, BMC will complete all road repairs within a month. Notices have been issued, and we are monitoring the situation. Road repairs will pick up soon, and the work will be completed within a month.”

Rakesh Nigam, PWD Executive Engineer

Soon, repair work will gain momentum, and it will be completed very soon in Bhopal. Initially, the pace was slow, but it will accelerate shortly.”