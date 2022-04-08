Bhopal: Mukhyamantri Electricity Bill Se Rahat Yojna

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched 'Mukhyamantri Electricity Bill Se Rahat Yojna' at Slimnabad in Katni district on Thursday saying 88 lakh electricity consumersí cumulative bills worth more than Rs 6400 crore of Covid-19 period would be waived till August 31, 2021.

The bills will be paid by the state government, said the CM and added the district administration and public representatives should organise camps for waiver of electricity bills in their respective areas and give the benefit of the scheme to the eligible beneficiaries and get them a certificate of electricity bill waiver.

He said bills of Rs.59.29 crore of Katni district would be waived off under this scheme.

Chouhan said the state government was spending Rs 21000 crore every year in electricity subsidy.

Notably, the CM had announced the waiver scheme in the state legislative assembly during its budget session.

Making another announcement CM said, ìThirst of dry fields of the area would be quenched by making a micro lift irrigation scheme to overcome the problem of irrigation in Bahoriband-Reethi assembly constituency.î The CM also approved a scheme for drinking water in 159 villages.

On the demand of MLA Pranay Pandey, the CM announced renaming of Bahoriband College as Veerangana Rani Durgavati college, Sleemanabad College as Swami Vivekananda college and newly constructed bus stand of Bahoriband as Veerangana Rani Avanti Bai bus stand.

CM also announced introducing commerce and science classes in Bahoriband from the coming academic session and college in the region and ITI in Reethi from the coming session.

He said 10 kg moong dal will be provided to each student from class I to V and 15 kg to each student from class VI to VIII from next 15th.

CM said any disturbance in the distribution of ration would not be tolerated. The district administration should file FIR against the offenders, send them to jail and if necessary run bulldozers on their property.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 12:29 AM IST