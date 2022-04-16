Bhopal: Mukhya Mantri Teerth Darshan Yojana

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first trip will be from Bhopal to Varanasi under Mukhya Mantri Teerth Darshan Yojana, which will re-start from April 19. The scheme is starting again after the corona pandemic.

Taking stock of preparations here on Saturday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Mukhya Mantri Teerth Darshan Yojana is being started again with full preparations. The concerned departments and agencies will ensure all necessary facilities for pilgrims. The chief minister sought information about the preparations being made to re-implement Teerth Darshan Yojana at a meeting held at his official residence.

He said that pilgrims would also be taken to see the birth place of Saint Ravidas and Saint Kabir Das besides visit to Lord Vishwanath’s temple in Varanasi. The pilgrims will return on April 22.

As per schedule, the pilgrims will leave from Bhopal on April 19 afternoon and reach Varanasi in the morning on April 20. On April 20 and April 21, pilgrims will attend Ganga Aaarti after offering prayers at Vishwanath temple. Pilgrims will return on April 22. Chouhan said that the memento of Lord Vishwanath would be presented to pilgrims while returning.

As many as 974 pilgrims from four districts of Bhopal division and three districts of Sagar division will travel under Mukhya Mantri Teerth Darshan Yojana. There will be 770 passengers from Bhopal, Sehore, Vidisha, Raisen of Bhopal division and 204 from Sagar, Damoh and Tikamgarh districts of Sagar division.

In a special arrangement, there will also be a bhajan troupe in the train. The members of the bhajan troupe will sing hymns from time to time during the yatra. The journey will start from Rani Kamalapati station by special train on April 19.

It is necessary to be a native of Madhya Pradesh for eligibility under Mukhya Mantri Teerth Darshan Yojana. The age of the pilgrim should be above 60 years. Relaxation of two years is given in respect of women. The pilgrim should not be an income tax payer and should be physically and mentally capable. He or she must not be suffering from any infectious disease. There is no age limit for an eligible person with over 60 per cent disability. IRCTC has been made the agency for scheme execution.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 11:31 PM IST