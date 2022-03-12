Bhopal: Mukhya Mantri Rajya Bimari Sahayta Nidhi; patient cheated, CM’s office asks to register case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A patient was cheated on the pretext of getting financial aid under Mukhya Mantri Rajya Bimari Sahayta Nidhi, police said on Saturday. Habibganj police staff have register the case against an unidentified person on the complaint made by chief minister’s office officials.

Police station in charge Bhanu Singh Prajapati told Free Press that patient Manish Choudhay, resident of district Chhindwara, who is taking treatment from a private hospital in Mumbai, had applied for financial help under the scheme.

He had prepared the estimate based on hospital’s expenses and submitted it to chief medical and health officer of Chhindwara. The latter verified it and submitted it to director of health services for approval.

Meanwhile, Manish received a phone call that his application had been approved but he had to pay some Rs 50,000 for final approval.

Manish refused to pay the amount as he had received SMS that his application had been rejected.

The family members contacted health officials in Bhopal and came to know that no SMS or phone call was made from the office seeking sum of Rs 50,000.

The office of the chief minister wrote a letter to police to investigate the case. After preliminary investigation, the police registered the case.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 09:34 PM IST