Bhopal: MSP & MRP- Both options made available to farmers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers have both the competitive options - MSP (Minimum Support Price) and MRP (Maximum Retail Price) - to sell their agriculture produce (rabi crops) in Madhya Pradesh, according to state government officials.

State government has asked famers to go for registration by March 5 to sell their agriculture produce. Registration process is being conducted for last one month. So, only two days are left for registration to sell produce at MSP.

Joint director, agriculture, BL Billaiya said, We have given both the options to farmers to sell their agriculture produce. If market price is low, they can sell their agriculture at MSP, otherwise, it is better for them to sell their agriculture produce at MRP to get maximum profit.

Government will support them. Secondly, we have given a month for registration to sell at MSP and March 5 is last date. Registration is on for last one month. In case, farmers fail to get registration on time, they will be considered, he added.

Farmers' leader Shiv Kumar Sharma aka Kakkaji said state government messed up everyting, which caused confusion. Government has not set up any system for farmers to sell their produce. If state government is promoting MRP, then farmers should be provided solid marketing system so that they can sell agriculture produce conveniently, he remarked.

ìSecondly, portal is not working. So, how can farmers go for registration for MSP? This is failure on part of state government,î Kakkaji added.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh general secretary Mohani Mohan Mishra said it was good that state government provided both the options. If MSP is the only option for farmers, it will be loss for them. If their produce is of better quality, they should be given competitive price of their agriculture produce, he added.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 01:21 AM IST