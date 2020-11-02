Bhopal: MPTDC launches Banana Boat Ride at Sair Sapata

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC) launched the Banana Boat Ride at Sair Sapata in the city for the public on Monday.

Visitors can enjoy the ride from 11 am to 5.30 pm at this entertainment park. The trial of the ride was held on Sunday to mark the 65th Foundation Day of the state.

The managing director of the corporation said that the capacity of the boat is six persons. But only four persons will be allowed in one round for protection from Covid infection. One round of the ride will be of 10-12 minutes duration.

Sair Sapata is a tourism and entertainment complex situated on the banks of the Upper Lake in Bhopal. Developed by the Corporation, it is spread over an area of 24.56 acres and was inaugurated on September 29, 2011, by the State Chief Minister. Aimed at promoting tourism, the complex has attractions like a musical fountain, two acres of children’s play area, a toy train, and a suspension bridge, among other things.