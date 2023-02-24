Bhopal: MP's Ladli Behna Yojana to get wings in Cabinet meeting today

Ladli Behna Scheme aims to provide financial assistance of Rs 1000 monthly to targeted women folk of lower and middle class section. |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh) :The ambitious scheme of Shivraj government, Ladli Behna Yojana would be among the many subjects to be discussed in the proposed Cabinet meeting on Saturday. Moreover, Cabinet meeting will be held in virtual manner as ministers are busy in taking out Vikas Yatra which has entered into its final phase.

Sources said that women and child development department’s proposal over Ladli Behna Scheme would be discussed in detail in the virtual cabinet meeting. Deliberation would be mainly on the provisions of Ladli Behna Scheme.

Political experts feel that this scheme is going to increase the women support base of BJP government in the election year. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is himself taking keen interest in the implementation of this scheme which may bring dividend to BJP during the Assembly elections.

Apart from this, some other important subjects are also going to surface in the cabinet. The discussion would be also done on the targets achieved during the Vikas Yatra.

1 crore women to get benefit: Ladli Behna Scheme aims to provide financial assistance of Rs 1000 monthly to targeted women folk of lower and middle class section. The benefit would be given to those women who have less than five acre land or has income not more than Rs 2.5 lakh.

It’s being said that around 1 crore women would get benefitted through the scheme. The forms of schemes would be filled from March 5 till May 31. The first installment of the scheme would be issued in June.

Read Also Bhopal: Registration of vehicles ferrying adulterated food may be cancelled