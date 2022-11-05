Bhopal: MPs demand train stoppages, overbridges

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Parliament placed their demands including train stoppages, construction of overbridges, pantry car etc in long route trains at the meeting with Western Central Railway officials here on Friday.

According to WCR, Rajgarh MP Rodmal Nagar demanded to halt Kota-Indore Express at Sarangpur and completion of Ramganjmandi-Bhopal new rail line.

Gwalior MP Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar demanded construction of overbridge in Mohana and halting of Indore-Gwalior Express, Gwalior-Bhopal Intercity Express and Kota-Etawa Express at Mohana station. Vidisha MP Ramakant Bhargava demanded to halt trains at Obaidullaganj and Budni stations.

MP Durgadas Uike demanded stoppage of train number 12138 / 12137 Punjab Mail, train number 11071/11072 Kamayani Express, train number 12715/12716 Sanchkhand Express and train number 12779/12780 Goa at Timarni railway station.

Sagar MP Rajverdhan Singh demanded to name Makronia station after Dr Hari Singh Gaur and run a new train from Sagar to South India via Sagar-Bina-Bhopal. Khandwa MP Gyaneshwar Patil asked to restart Bhusaval-Nagpur Express train. Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur placed demand to ply MEMU train between Bhopal-Bina-Guna and Bhopal-Itarsi and to survey Bairasia via Guna/Ashoknagar rail line.

Guna MP Dr Krishnapal Singh Yadav demanded to run new trains from Guna to Indore and New Delhi and to construct Platform 4 at Ashoknagar station, toilets for Divyang at Shajapur station, seats for passengers on platform, drinking water and waiting facilities. Narmadapuram MP Uday Pratap Singh demanded third AC coach in Vindhyachal Express and pantry car in Bhopal-Howrah Express.