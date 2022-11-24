Bhopal: MP’s 20-year-old girl shooter bags two gold, one silver

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy’s shooter, Ashi Chouksey, has won two gold and one silver medal at the ongoing 65th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) (Rifle Events) held at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, from November 20 to December 9.

Rifle shooter Chouksey won one gold in the 50 m rifle 3P (position) junior women's singles event and won the gold medal in the 50 m rifle 3P junior women's team event with Sharanya Lakhan andNupur Kumrawat.

Chouksey won a silver medal along with Sunidhi Chauhan and Bandhvi Singh in the 50m rifle 3P senior women's team event.

In the championship, MP Shooting Academy's Prachi Kaurav, Sharanya Lakhan, and Nupur Kumrawat won gold medals in the junior women's team event, and the academy's Bandhavi Singh, Manisha Kathait, and Nupur Kumrawat, representing the senior women's team, won gold.

According to an official, 30 shooters from the MP shooting academy have participated in the tournament, including Ashi Chouksey.

While talking to the Free Press, MP Shooting Academy, coach Vaibhav Sharma said, "We are expecting at least 15 medals; till now our shooters have won like six medals. We all preparing well for the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games and International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shooting (Rifle/Pistol)."

The shooting coach added, "Everything and anything can impact an athlete before their event, be it media interactions, changed weather, or changed venues, especially when your athletes are at the peak of their careers. Once they get used to it, then all these factors don’t impact the athletes that much."

Appreciating the shooters, their coach Vaibhav Sharma mentioned that in the coming years Nupur Kumrawat will bring more laurels to the state and country. He said, "Nupur is a good shooter, she has been transforming herself and getting better at her game."