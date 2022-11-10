Bhopal: MPHRC seeks reports from officials of three districts

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has sought explanation from officials of three districts -Bhopal, Shahdol and Balaghat - in connection with three cases

The commission member Manohar Mamtani has said that 38 fair price shops whose licences were recently suspended were still operating in the city. Mamtani has sought a report from the principal secretary and director of Food and civil supplies and Bhopal collector on the same. Mamtani has highlighted four important points of concern; ‘Was any action initiated against the ration shop operators?, ‘What kind of new arrangements have been ensured at ration shops for distribution of quality food items? And Who has been entrusted with the responsibility of food item distribution at ration shops and the measures taken to conserve the right to food?

The commission also sought explanation from the District Forest Officer (DFO) of Shahdol in light of a nine-year-old girl mauled to death by a tiger in Jaisinghnagar forest area of the district. The commission has sought the details of the compensation amount being provided to the family of the victim and measures taken to safeguard other villagers from such attacks.

The commission member has also sought explanation from Balaghat collector and District education officer over the death of an 8-year-old student Raghav, who had drowned in a pit located near a pond. The parents of the deceased have alleged that Raghav and other students had to go to the pit to answer nature’s call as there is no washroom facility at Government Primary school, Gudrughat.