Bhopal: MPHRC issues arrest warrant against Rajgarh collector

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has issued a bailable arrest warrant against district collector of Rajgarh and directed him to appear before the commission in person on November 24.

The commission issued the directive after a journalist Suraj Singh Rajput lodged a complaint that the collector had quarantined him and his family members for no reason.

Rajput in his complaint claimed that he was publishing stories against the district administration, therefore the district collector took revenge by putting him and his family members in quarantine for days.

The commission issued several notices to the district collector of Rajgarh, Neeraj Singh and asked him to file his replies. But, Singh didn’t respond to the notices, forcing the commission to issue an arrest warrant.

The commission has directed the Superintendent of Police (SP), Rajgarh to execute the warrant.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 05:18 PM IST