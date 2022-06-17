e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: MPEB Deputy General Manager caught red handed for taking bribe of Rs 20,000

Superintendent of Police (SP), Manu Vyas told Free Press that the action was taken following a complaint filed by a contractor Shiv Shankar Pandey, resident of MACT locality.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 06:41 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta caught Deputy General Manager of Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB), Chandbad Bhopal for taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 on Friday, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Manu Vyas told Free Press that the action was taken following a complaint filed by a contractor Shiv Shankar Pandey, resident of MACT locality.

Pandey wanted to install a transformer at his land situated in the Chandbad area. DGM, Vishal Upadhaya was demanding the bribe of Rs 25,000 to pass the file. The deal was, however, finalised at Rs 20,000.

Acting on the complaint, the police formed a trap wing after the verification of the complaint. The team includes inspector VK Singh, inspector Mayuri Gour and seven others.

On Friday, Pandey reached the office to hand over the bribe amount to the DGM. As soon as Pandey gave the amount to DGM Upadhyay, the team rushed to the spot and caught him red handed.

The team also seized various documents and files which were kept pending for the signature from the spot.

Read Also
Bhopal: Meet BJP mayoral Candidate Malti Rai, who moves around on her 10-year-old scooty but is a...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: MPEB Deputy General Manager caught red handed for taking bribe of Rs 20,000

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai reports 2,255 COVID-19 infections; active cases tally crosses 13,000 mark

Mumbai reports 2,255 COVID-19 infections; active cases tally crosses 13,000 mark

Ranji Trophy semi-final: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer tons derail Uttar Pradesh; Mumbai lead by...

Ranji Trophy semi-final: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer tons derail Uttar Pradesh; Mumbai lead by...

US: FDA authorizes 1st Covid-19 shots for infants, preschoolers

US: FDA authorizes 1st Covid-19 shots for infants, preschoolers

England beat their own record for the highest score in the history of ODI cricket

England beat their own record for the highest score in the history of ODI cricket

Agnipath protests live updates: Nationwide rage over recruitment scheme, mobs burn trains, block...

Agnipath protests live updates: Nationwide rage over recruitment scheme, mobs burn trains, block...