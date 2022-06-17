Bhopal: MPEB Deputy General Manager caught red handed for taking bribe of Rs 20,000

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta caught Deputy General Manager of Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB), Chandbad Bhopal for taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 on Friday, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Manu Vyas told Free Press that the action was taken following a complaint filed by a contractor Shiv Shankar Pandey, resident of MACT locality.

Pandey wanted to install a transformer at his land situated in the Chandbad area. DGM, Vishal Upadhaya was demanding the bribe of Rs 25,000 to pass the file. The deal was, however, finalised at Rs 20,000.

Acting on the complaint, the police formed a trap wing after the verification of the complaint. The team includes inspector VK Singh, inspector Mayuri Gour and seven others.

On Friday, Pandey reached the office to hand over the bribe amount to the DGM. As soon as Pandey gave the amount to DGM Upadhyay, the team rushed to the spot and caught him red handed.

The team also seized various documents and files which were kept pending for the signature from the spot.