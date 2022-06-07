Bhopal: MPBSE supplementary exams from June 20

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Changes have been made in the time-table of Supplementary Examination 2022 of classes 10 and 12 of the schools affiliated to the MP Board of Secondary Education. The supplementary examinations of classes 12 and 10 will start from June 20 and 21 respectively. The exam will continue till July 1.

Besides, the Higher Secondary Vocational (Second Opportunity) supplementary examination will be held from June 21 to 30. The examinations will be held from am to 12 noon at the designated examination centres.

The revised schedule of the supplementary exam can be seen on the Board's website www.mpbse.nic.in. Keeping in view the schedule and dates released by the State Election Commission, the changes have been made in the schedule of supplementary examination.

The mark lists of the High School and Higher Secondary Examination 2022 conducted by the Board of Secondary Education have been handed over to all the coordinating institutions at the district level. Principals of all the institutions can get their respective institute's mark sheets from the prescribed coordinating institute and distribute it to the students.

Diploma in Elementary Education -DLiEd (Two-Year Course) Main Examination, first or second year 2022 main examination candidates will be able to fill the online examination form with the final fixed fee from June 8 to 15. The concerned institutions will be able to fill the online application form of the students till the due date. The due date will not be extended.